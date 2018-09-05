Is Brielle Biermann The Next ‘Bachelorette’? Kim Zolciak Claims She Was ‘In Talks’ & Her Daughter Will Be Too

Kim Zolciak just spilled the tea in a new interview! The reality star claims she was once in talks to be the ‘Bachelorette’ AND, she says Brielle Biermann may just be in current talks of her own… WHAT?!

“I was asked to do The Bachelorette, you know that?” Kim Zolciak, 40, recently said on the podcast Juicy Scoop. No, Kim, we actually didn’t know that! — “Like, probably many years ago,” she added. “[The negotiations happened] a long time ago. Like, I was in talks with them, oh God, probably 14 years ago.” While the mother of six has been married to husband Kroy Biermann for seven years now, it’s obvious she won’t be handing out any roses. However, that doesn’t mean her daughter, Brielle Biermann, 21, can’t.

“[The Bachelorette] would be so great [for Brielle],” Kim told host, Heather McDonald. Then, she dropped this — “Brielle actually has a huge offer going on a similar situation possibly.” SO, what is it, Kim? While the Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn’t divulge any more details, she did give Brielle her blessing. “I just want Brielle to do what makes her happy,” Kim said.

The famous reality show franchise has yet to announce its next Bachelorette, following Becca Kufrin‘s season, in which she became engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, 28. ABC did, however, announce its next Bachelor — Colton Underwood. The former NFL player and Becca’s ex (and the ex of Olympic Gold medalist, Aly Raisman) was officially named the show’s leading man on Tuesday, September 4. The show is set to air in 2019.

Meanwhile, Brielle has yet to address her mother’s comments, let alone confirm that she is even interested in the gig. Nonetheless, she is a single woman. Earlier this year, Brielle split from boyfriend Michael Kopech, after they began dating in 2016. So, we’ll just have to wait and see how this pans out!