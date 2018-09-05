‘House Of Cards’ Kills Off Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood — Watch Chilling New Teaser

‘House of Cards’ is going there. The show has killed off Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood in the wake of the Oscar winner’s sexual assault scandal. Watch Claire Underwood at his grave in this jaw-dropping teaser.

Netflix dropped a 25-second teaser on Sept. 5 that reveals Frank Underwood’s official fate. Yes, Kevin Spacey’s scheming character will be killed off in the final season of House of Cards. “I’ll tell you this though, Francis,” Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) says in the teaser. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

Claire just dropped the mic — big time. The teaser also shows Frank’s headstone, which reveals he died in 2017. Frank is buried next to his father, Calvin T. Underwood, in the backyard. Savage move, Claire. The House of Cards Twitter tweeted the video and wrote, “You should have known.” What we don’t know — yet — is how Frank died. Now that is something we need to know.

Frank Underwood’s death was inevitable. In Nov. 2017, Kevin was fired from the show after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. More than a dozen men have come forward in the past year and alleged that he sexually assaulted, harassed, or attempted to rape them. “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” Netflix in a statement. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show​. ​We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

The final season will be the season of Claire Underwood, and rightfully so. Robin will be joined by Diane Lane, Greg Kinnear, Cody Fern, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, and Boris McGive in the final season. House of Cards season 6 will be released Nov. 2.