Hilary Duff Flaunts Massive Baby Bump In Black Bikini: Is She About To Go Into Labor?

Any day now… Ever since Hilary announced that she was pregnant with her second child, we’ve been anxiously awaiting her little one. But this baby bump doesn’t lie — she’s in the final stretch!

As if waiting for Hilary Duff, 30, to give birth to her second baby hasn’t been hard enough, she’s really rubbing it in with this new Labor Day pic! The Younger actress was hanging out with family and friends on the three day weekend and posted the sweetest photo of her three-month-old niece Lulu Gray. TBH, seeing her balancing the little lady on her belly almost killed us. She and boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31, are expecting a baby girl of their own, after all! And not only did Hilary look so happy with Lulu in her arms, but she was showing off her baby bump in a black bikini. Judging by the looks of it, she’s gotta be close!

Hilary announced that she and Matthew had a “little princess” on the way with a June Instagram post. This exciting news came just one day after her older sis Haylie Duff, 33, gave birth to her second child. Talk about a crazy coincidence! We hope that means Lulu and Hilary’s newborn — whose name will start with a B — are going to be built-in best friends. They’ll be much closer in age than Hilary and Haylie’s first kids were. Hilary welcomed her son Luca Cruz Comrie with her ex-husband Mike Comrie six years ago, while Haylie didn’t have Ryan Rosenberg until 2015. We love that they’ve synced up and now both of their families are growing at the same time!

The last time we saw Hilary’s bare baby bump, she hanging poolside with Luca in August. She accessorized her black bikini with round sunglasses and layered necklaces. This time around, she sported tiny hoops, statement nails and a big ol’ smile.

She hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing belly over the last few months, like when she compared her stomach to Matthew’s in an elevator and said, “I win.” This time, she tagged the soon-to-be dad in the photo — right on her baby bump. Not long now!