Heidi Klum Vs Mel B: Both Stun In Silver & Gold On ‘AGT’ — Who Wore Metallic Better?

These ladies brought the glitz and glamour to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ semifinals on Sept. 4. See their stunning, shimmering outfits below!

Heidi Klum, 45, looked gorgeous in a ruched, wrap dress by french designer Alexandre Vauthier. It was a silvery-lavender color, and showed off her toned legs. She wore her hair sleek and straight, in a deep side part. She rocked long chandelier earrings and a bold lip. Her co-judge Mel B, 43, was bright like the sun in a yellow sequin dress by The Royals. Her dress also had a wrap design and featured black and white flowers. She wore her hair in curls, with tons of volume and her makeup was kept pretty neutral. Both of these women in their 40s look about 20 years younger than they are!

The female judges weren’t the only ones who wowed at the AGT semifinals. Host Tyra Banks, 44, wore a red hot, sequin mini dress that fans were going NUTS over on Twitter! She looked so sexy as she strutted on stage, doing her signature supermodel walk, and thrilling the audience! Her hair was in wet waves and she rocked a super smokey eye. This is her best look of the entire season! WOW! She could hit the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway and totally fit in!

We think all three ladies stole the show in their shimmery outfits! We are loving the bright and bold colors. The unique patterns and colors showed off their individual personalities. Shimmering, sequin dresses are traditionally associated with the holidays, but now, these AGT judges are proving you can rock a metallic showstopper any time of the year!