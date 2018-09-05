Farrah Abraham Gets Completely Naked & Skinny Dips On Tropical Costa Rica Vacay

Farrah Abraham left nothing to the imagination when she stripped down bare naked to go skinny dipping in Costa Rica. We’ve got the racy nude pics.

Farrah Abraham has always loved flaunting her body but she’s taking things to a whole new level. The former Teen Mom OG star did a nude photo shoot on the beach in Costa Rica and showed off her naked body from every possible angle. While we’ve seen all of Farrah in her 2013 Backdoor Teen Mom porn video, this time she tried to go for something a little more arty. With her hair weighted down wet like a mermaid, she emerged from the sea with a bent leg covering her hoo-ha while she playfully put her hands over her nipples. In one pic she looked downwards and serious while in another she smiled and beamed over her naked beach frolic. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

The fun didn’t stop there as she then headed to the sand, where she laid down and propped up a leg to hide her vajayjay. Meanwhile her breasts were completely bare except for little handfuls of sand to hide her nipples. After that it was back to the ocean for a series of bare backside shots. Farrah showed off her perky Kardashian-like butt while being photographed splashing along the ocean’s edge.

The 27-year-old brought her daughter Sofia along for the fun as Farrah is staying at the ultra luxurious Casa Ron Ron, amodern vacation rental mansion perched on a jungle mountainside overlooking the ocean. She’s used the location for several racy Instagram video shoots, including one where jumped rope in a skimpy bandeau top and Daisy Dukes while her boobs bounced around. In another she seductively arose from the pool in the smallest of black swimsuits, with a neckline so plunging it went down to her belly button. It also showed off tons of side boob and as she walked across the patio the backside showed a tiny black thong that exposed her bare behind.

When Farrah isn’t doing nude photo shoots or posting racy IG videos for her 1.5 million followers, she took Sofia on a mother-daughter trip to a local waterfall. She shared a pic of the two in front of Llanos de Cortes waterfall on Sept. 4, where the 9-year-old played in the pool beneath it as Farrah rocked a mismatched bikini featuring a blue top and red patterned bottoms. She’s been tagging all of her pics and vids with #lifeisshort and #livingmybestlife so Farrah’s absolutely making the most of hers!