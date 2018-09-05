David Henrie Reveals Wife Is Pregnant With 1st Child — Watch Sweet Gender Reveal

Prepare to feel old! This ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star just announced that he has a little one on the way — and he revealed the sex at the same time. Get your guesses ready because we’ve got the details!

Is David Henrie, 29, trying to give us a heart attack? The Wizards of Waverly Place alum just made two major announcements at the same time. That’s because he revealed the sex of his baby — when we didn’t even know that he and his wife Maria Cahill, 27, were expecting in the first place! The soon-to-be parents tied the knot in 2017 and didn’t waste any time starting their family, and we are so excited for them. David posted a video of their big reveal, which included a black balloon, a needle and TONS of pink glitter, writing, “ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First.’ That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun! I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a nine season story of How I Met Your Mother.”

But David wasn’t the only excited one. Maria looked ecstatic in the video, a huge smile on her face as she hugged her loved ones after the reveal. She was wearing a beautiful red dress that showcased her little baby bump perfectly. We got a better look at it on David’s Instagram story, where he posted a lot of behind the scenes shots. From a table set with pink and blue plates to a pair of balloons in the same two colors, he and Maria had their decorations on point. And as if his initial caption wasn’t sweet enough, David added, “After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that’s indescribable. I cannot wait to see what being a poppa brings!”

He even showed off a “Dad” mug that Maria bought him, but we think maybe she should have purchased a “Poppa” one instead. LOL!

Fans are freaking, of course, but we’ve got our eyes peeled for responses from David’s Disney Channel co-stars Selena Gomez and Jake T. Austin. They showed up to the couple’s wedding. Any chance they’ll be godparents? Hmm…