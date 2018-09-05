Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Prove Romance Is Going Strong After Almost A Year With Matching Tattoos

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin haven’t put a title to their reported relationship, yet inked their bodies with the most ride or die symbol there is! See pics of the tattoos, here.

Dakota Johnson, 28, and Chris Martin, 41, have kept their affections for one another on the down low…until maybe now. Since October of 2017, the two have teased their unconfirmed romance with only a PDA paparazzi shot here and there, but now, more concrete evidence of their relationship status has arrived. The Fifty Shades Freed actress and Coldplay front-man appear to be freshly tatted, and the identical infinity symbols don’t seem to be a coincidence! Chris’ new ink was first noticed at Outerknown’s launch party for S.E.A. Jeans on Aug. 31. Hiding under his right arm was an infinity symbol, marked with two X’s in one of the loops. Dakota then debuted her new ink at the photocall for her upcoming film Suspiria in the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1. Even more attention-grabbing than her Dior dress was the exact same symbol — X’s and all — under her left elbow!

While matching infinity symbols are a staple for most BFFs, the coordinating tats are a milestone for this secretive and unofficial couple! Rumors first started when the two were reportedly spotted out on a sushi date on Oct. 10, 2017, according to People. Then pictures surfaced of the two enjoying a quintessentially romantic beach stroll in Malibu on Jan. 15. The following month, they were even photographed together as attendees of Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party! But until now, the closest thing to a verbal confirmation of the new romance has come from Dakota’s mom, Melanie Griffith, 61.

“I adore him!” Melanie spilled to People, referring to Dakota’s boo Chris, at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women’s Empowerment Luncheon on May 10. She added, “But she is very private about her life and I respect that.” Momma said it herself — we can expect Dakota’s lips to be sealed about her affairs! So we’ll let the tattoos do the talking. Take a look at the zoomed-in shots of the alleged tats.

There you have it. We’ve never seen infinity symbols like those!