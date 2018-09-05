Christopher Lawford Dead: JFK’s Nephew Sadly Dies At 63 After Scary ‘Medical Emergency’

In heartbreaking news, Christopher Lawford, the nephew of JFK, passed away on Sept. 4 at the age of 63. Here’s what happened.

Christopher Lawford, the Hollywood actor and relative of John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 63, according to TMZ. “Lawford was at a Yoga studio Tuesday night when he had a medical emergency and later died,” law enforcement sources confirmed to the publication. The death appeared to be from “natural causes,” sources also said.

Christopher was a longtime actor, with credits appearing on shows and movies such as General Hospital, Terminator 3, All My Children, Fraiser, and more. He also previously served as a correspondent on the television news show, EXTRA. Christopher was born to parents Peter Lawford and Patricia Kennedy, but his uncle was none other than JFK. In fact, his family often hung out with the First Family throughout JFK’s time as President.

Like his uncle, Christopher was highly politically active throughout his lifetime, and spent time working under the Democratic National Committee, as well as working for his other Uncle, Senator Ted Kennedy. He also helped his famous aunt Eunice Shriver with the Special Olympics, which she was a founder of. Members of Christopher’s family mourned his passing. “We mourn the loss of my cousin Christopher Lawford, Rest in Peace. Pictured here with our family at the 2004 Democratic Convention and with his wonderful son, David,” his cousin Kerry Kennedy shared on Twitter.

We mourn the loss of my cousin Christopher Lawford, Rest in Peace. Pictured here with our family at the 2004 Democratic Convention and with his wonderful son, David. pic.twitter.com/GLlCvN7xkv — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) September 5, 2018

Christopher’s daughter, Savannah Rose Lawford, also mourned his passing in a heartbreaking post. “This is my dad. He will always be my dad. Last night I found out he passed away. My dad has always been my hero and he has always shown me the light. When I was down he made me laugh, when I was a brat he let me know it, when I needed him he was always there. I wish I got to see you and talk to you one last time daddy! I love you so much and my heart is so broken I don’t know how to do this life without you here! I LOVE YOU @lawfordchristopher,” she said in a touching tribute.

Christopher reportedly battled addiction back in the ’70s and ’80s, and fans may remember that he also authored a New York Times best selling book, entitled Symptoms of Withdrawal. We are keeping Christopher’s friends and family in our hearts during this hard time.