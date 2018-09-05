Legs were trending at the ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year Awards in London on September 5, with tons of stars rocking thigh-high slits! See the best fashion moments on the carpet below!

After giving birth to second child, Miles, in May, Chrissy Teigen, 32, arrived at the 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on September 5 wearing a gorgeous, beaded Labourjoisie gown. It had a plunging neckline, showing off her ample cleavage, and was belted at her waist. She showed off the leggy look alongside husband John Legend, who looked handsome in a blue velvet suit. Zendaya wore a purple, yellow and black Ralph & Russo AW18 Couture gown. Those colors may seem like a random combination, but she looked stunning on the carpet. She rocked a super smokey eye and slicked back, wet hair. She wore sky-high black Christian Louboutin pumps, which made her legs look even longer.

Isla Fisher attended the awards wearing a black tulle gown and jewelry by Chopard. She carried a clutch by Emm Kuo, embellished with crystal caviar beading. She walked with her husband Sacha Baron Cohen, who caused quite the stir with his recent series Who Is America? Kate Beckinsale was dropped dead gorgeous, and looked half her age! She wore a Julien Macdonald chiffon dress with “asymmetrical draping and embellished trim,” according to the brand. Stunning.

Rita Ora wore a futuristic, sheer back gown with a dramatic sleeve and skirt. Kylie Minogue wore a gold lamé gown that was classic and chic. She looked amazing! See all the best fashion moments in the gallery attached above!