Chris Watts Reportedly Under ‘Constant Surveillance’ In Prison As Guards Fear He’ll Harm Himself

As Chris Watts serves time for the murder of his wife and their two daughters, he is reportedly under close suicide watch, as prison staff fear he will hurt himself.

Chris Watts, 33, is currently under suicide watch in jail, and under constant surveillance to ensure that he doesn’t hurt himself, according to People magazine. The man accused of killing his pregnant wife, and their two daughters, is serving time at the Weld County Jail, outside of Denver, Colorado, with close eyes being kept on him. Guards reportedly check on Watts every 10-15 minutes, and are instructed to make visual contact with him. Watts is apparently also not allowed many privileges that his fellow inmates receive, such as reading materials, television time, or access to weights.

The heightened fear that Watts could possibly harm himself, stems from the intense restrictions he was slapped with upon entering the jail. Chris must spend 23 hours a day in his jail cell, and is not allowed a cellmate, People also claim. In addition to being physically searched throughout the day, guards conduct a complete cell inspection on Chris every day, to ensure there are no materials that he could possibly use to harm himself. The “Close Watch Protocol” that Chris is facing, is a technical term for suicide watch, a source at the jail previously confirmed to HLN’s Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield.

Chris is serving time after being charged with nine felony counts, including three counts of first degree murder, two counts of first degree murder of a child under 12 while in a position of trust, three counts of tampering with bodies, and one count of unlawfully terminating a pregnancy. Chris admitted that he strangled his wife Shanann Watts, but initially claimed to have done so only after watching her strangling their daughters, Celeste and Bella, on his bed via a baby monitor. We previously reported that Chris attempted to hide the smell of his wife and daughters’ deceased bodies by allegedly stuffing them into oil and gas tanks. Shanann and her two daughters first went missing on Aug. 13.

The severity of the situation is starting to sink in for Chris, a source who has spoken with the felon also told People. HollywoodLife has reached out to Weld County Jail for confirmation on these details, but has yet to hear back.