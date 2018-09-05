10 Stars Showing Crazy Cleavage In Halter Jumpsuits: Amber Rose, Kendall Jenner & More

How stunning are these stars? It’s a wonder we don’t see celebrities rocking halter jumpsuits more often — they make for such flattering ‘fits. See for yourself!

Halter jumpsuits used to be so ’70s — but these celebrities are bringing the style back, and we can see why! With plunging necklines and body-hugging cuts, it’s no wonder stars have been topping best dressed lists right and left in these one-pieces because they look incredible. While we’ve seen a lot of high-necked jumpsuits before — think Taylor Swift‘s sequined number at the 2016 iHeart Radio Music Awards — we’re loving the halter look. With your legs completely covered up, this neckline allows for a lot of fun, not to mention a lot of cleavage, up top. We’ve seen stars like Kailyn Lowry, 26, and Kendall Jenner, 22, rock the look, and it’s safe to say we’re inspired AF.

While Amber turned heads in hers on the red carpet, Kendall donned a halter jumpsuit to celebrate turning 20, and we can’t imagine a more stylish way to ring in a new year. She even wore her hair up and away from her face in a top knot to draw attention to the statement look. Her one-piece was all black and had a neckline so steep that it disappeared into the bottom half of the belted jumpsuit. She accented the all-black ‘fit with a red lip and had us all shook! Kailyn chose to accessorize hers with a thin silver chain and a sparkly clutch. The halter look allowed her to show off her double tattoo sleeves, and some cleavage to boot!

If these two haven’t proved how versatile and gorgeous halter jumpsuits are, we don’t know what will! So click through the gallery above and see how a few other Hollywood hotties have rocked the popular look. Who’s your favorite?