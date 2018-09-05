Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Why He Doesn’t Regret Marrying Her Despite Bitter Divorce Battle

Brad Pitt may be in the middle of a tense custody dispute with his ex, Angelina Jolie, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t got forgiveness in his heart, and on his mind. Here’s why he thinks they both need some.

She’s the mother of his six children and was his lover for more than a decade before they announced their split in 2016. But despite all the negative headlines, and the legal tough talking over custody, Brad Pitt, 54, has no regrets about his marriage to Angelina Jolie, 43. That’s what a source close to the actor EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. That’s true, even though she filed paperwork on Aug. 7 accusing the millionaire of not paying any “meaningful” child support since their September 2016 split. Our source says, “Brad has forgiven Angelina for everything that went wrong in their marriage, and he has also asked for her forgiveness too. As messy as the divorce has been, part of Brad’s healing process has been to let go of any negative energy surrounding Angelina and the divorce.”

The insider adds, “Brad understands that both he and Angelina made mistakes and that the healthy step for him to move forward is to forgive her and to apologize too. Brad may not be happy battling Angelina over the divorce but he would never regret his love for Angelina. Their kids came out of their marriage so he only regrets how badly it ended.” As fans of the former couple know, Brad and Angelina have six kids together – Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh 12 and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The children were born before their August 2014 wedding. Sadly, Brangelina called it quits just over two years later, bringing their seemingly fairytale relationship to an end.

But, despite the heartbreak, Brad is looking at the positive side of their relationship – their kids. The friend says, “As Brad moves forward with life away from Angelina, he feels like the best thing to come from his time with her has been their children. Brad is grateful to Angelina for giving him kids and bringing his family in his life, but that’s it. As Brad heals from the divorce, he is trying not to dwell on the mistakes he made or some of the horrible things Angelina is putting him through now, and instead he is holding on to his gratitude for his kids and family.”