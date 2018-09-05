Ben Affleck Shockingly Out Of Rehab After 12 Days & Back Home With Shauna Sexton

Wait, that was fast. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Garner drove him to rehab, Ben Affleck has reportedly left treatment, as he was seen back home with his girlfriend, Shauna Sexton!

12 days. That’s how long Ben Affleck, 46, spent in rehab, after his estranged and soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 46, drove him to seek help. Well, the Justice League star is out, according to X17Online, and back home, spending time with his Playboy model girlfriend, Shauna Sexton. After checking into The Canyon rehab facility in Malibu, Ben reportedly headed out of town – on a private jet – to detox and seek treatment. 12 days later, he returned to L.A., as Jennifer supposedly picked him up at the Van Nuys airport on Aug. 31.

It was a Labor Day family reunion, of sorts. Jennifer took Ben to her Pacific Palisades home, where he spent the night with her and the kids. Sadly, this reunion didn’t last that long. Less than 48 hours later, according to X17Online, Ben decided to make his way to his Palisades palace, returning to his mansion home where he is now…with his girlfriend, Shauna. Supposedly, the two kept in touch while Ben was in treatment, but considering that he was gone for less than two weeks, it wasn’t like he was absent for that long. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment and will update this post with any new information.

Now, just because Ben is back home doesn’t mean he’s abandoned his efforts to get healthy and a hold of his personal demons. Right now, he could be pursuing the next step in getting clean. He was reportedly “on the fence” about staying in rehab, but stuck with the program because he knew that he’d never get to see his kids – Samuel, 6, Seraphina, 9, and Violet, 12 – if he didn’t get his act together. For the 18 months before his trip to rehab, his visits with his children were sporadic, because Jennifer was a bit cautious around her ex and his drinking. So, the idea of having a better relationship with his kids was reportedly a motivating factor for him to get his head straight.

Ben “really does want to be sober” a source close to the Argo director EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. He became more aware of what his drinking was doing to his loved ones around him and “he started accepting that he needed help.” Ben is determined to get a grip on his demons and he’s “taking his rehab treatment incredibly serious.” So while he’s back home after a 12-day drying out, this may just be the first step on his road to recovery.