Bella Hadid Would ‘Completely Support’ A Romance Between BFF Kendall Jenner & Brother Anwar

Bella Hadid & Kendall Jenner
Sorry, Ben Simmons! Bella Hadid thinks there’s someone else better for her BFF, Kendall Jenner — her brother, Anwar! We’ve learned exclusively that they’re Bella’s OTP.

Bella Hadid is totally shipping Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid right now, you don’t even know! Rumors have swirled for months that Bella’s brother and her best friend are dating after they, you know, were spotted making out! With Kendall and her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, reportedly breaking up, Bella’s all for her getting together with Anwar, a source close to the model told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Bella would completely support a relationship between her BFF Kendall and brother Anwar,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “In fact, Bella would absolutely love if her best friend and her brother were to date! Bella already loves Kendall like a sister, but the thought of Kendall potentially ending up a sister-in-law one day would be a dream come true for her.”

Bella’s wish may come true. Kendall and Anwar hung out with friends at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on September 2, and they seemed pretty cozy. The day prior, September 1, they went to the Malibu Chili Cook Off with Bella. Maybe she was playing matchmaker? There’s hope! Ben and Kendall’s romance may be fizzling because of their conflicting, busy schedules. Kendall’s always off filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians and walking in runway shows, and Ben’s committed to the NBA. It’s hard to be in the same place at once. But Anwar’s a model, too. This may just work out!

That being said, the last time Kendall and Anwar rumors sparked, some, including the Hadid sisters, had their suspicions that she was just “using” Anwar to make Ben jealous. It seems like Bella’s positive that’s not happening anymore!

HollywoodLife reached out to Bella’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.