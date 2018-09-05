Interview
Hollywood Life

Becca Kufrin Responds To Colton Being The Bachelor After Saying She Hoped It’d Be Jason

ABC/Paul Hebert
THE BACHELORETTE - Fan favorite Becca Kufrin captured America’s heart when she found herself at the center of one of the most gut-wrenching Bachelor breakups of all time. Now the Minnesota girl next door returns for a second shot at love and gets to hand out the roses, searching for her happily-ever-after in the 14th edition of ABC’s hit series “The Bachelorette,” premiering MONDAY, MAY 28 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) COLTON
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - Summer lovin’ is sure to happen fast as the hit series “Bachelor in Paradise” returns for season five TUESDAY, AUG. 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) COLTON
TCA SUMMER PRESS TOUR 2018 - Talent, executives and showrunners from ABC arrived to The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills for the Disney | ABC Television All-Star Cocktail Reception and Interview Opportunity. (ABC/Image Group LA) COLTON UNDERWOOD
BACHELORETTE - "The Men Tell All" - The most memorable bachelors from this season - including Chris R., Christon, Colton, Connor, David, Jason, Jean Blanc, John, Jordan, Leo, Nick and Wills, as well as Christian, Jake, Joe and Kamil - return to confront each other and Becca one last time to dish the dirt, tell their side of the story and share their emotional departures. Finally, as the clock ticks down on Becca’s journey to find love, a special sneak peek of her dramatic final week with Blake and Garrett is highlighted, on "The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All," MONDAY, JULY 30 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Paul Hebert) COLTON View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Entertainment & News Writer/Reporter

Was this awkward for Becca Kufrin? — The former ‘Bachelorette’ and her new fiance, Garrett Yrigoyen react to her ex, Colton Underwood being named the ‘Bachelor’! Their reaction came after she said Jason Tarnick should’ve gotten the gig!

If you came here to see a diss, this isn’t it! In fact, Becca Kufrin, 28, couldn’t be happier for her ex, Colton Underwood, 26, after he was officially named the next Bachelor on September 4! Although Becca recently said she had hoped it would be Jason Tarnick, who came in third place during her season, she has nothing but support for the former NFL star. “We support him,” the publicist told Us Weekly on behalf of her and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, 28, just after the announcement. “I’ve said this really about all of the guys: I want them to genuinely find love and be happy. So if he is all in and completely ready to do it again, we will support him. We’re excited for him.”

“I don’t think we were super surprised,” Becca admitted. “I always assumed one of the top four guys from my season would become the next Bachelor. Colton had a big presence on my season and obviously Bachelor in Paradise.” Garrett, who is still in touch with Colton and friends with him, couldn’t agree more. “He’s a good guy. He’s kind-hearted. He articulates very well,” he told the mag. “He’s well spoken. He has a lot going for him. I think he’ll be very respectful to all of the women and hopefully he finds his person,” Garrett continued, adding that Colton’s type would most likely be a “kind-hearted woman” who is also independent. “He needs somebody as loving as he is,” Garrett added.

As Colton’s life is undoubtedly about to change, Becca and Garrett had some advice for him. “Remember, Listerine strips will be your best friend,” Becca joked. “It’s different being one of many in the house versus being the lead. I think the main thing is to realize he’s going to go on so many different dates, meet so many different types of women from all around the country so to just stay open to each and every person and to really try and stay as present as possible because it goes by so fast. Even with the lack of sleep and all of the traveling, it flies by. If he can just embrace each and every single date and moment and conversation with the girls then that will make it the most worthwhile.”