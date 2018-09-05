Becca Kufrin Responds To Colton Being The Bachelor After Saying She Hoped It’d Be Jason

Was this awkward for Becca Kufrin? — The former ‘Bachelorette’ and her new fiance, Garrett Yrigoyen react to her ex, Colton Underwood being named the ‘Bachelor’! Their reaction came after she said Jason Tarnick should’ve gotten the gig!

If you came here to see a diss, this isn’t it! In fact, Becca Kufrin, 28, couldn’t be happier for her ex, Colton Underwood, 26, after he was officially named the next Bachelor on September 4! Although Becca recently said she had hoped it would be Jason Tarnick, who came in third place during her season, she has nothing but support for the former NFL star. “We support him,” the publicist told Us Weekly on behalf of her and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen, 28, just after the announcement. “I’ve said this really about all of the guys: I want them to genuinely find love and be happy. So if he is all in and completely ready to do it again, we will support him. We’re excited for him.”

“I don’t think we were super surprised,” Becca admitted. “I always assumed one of the top four guys from my season would become the next Bachelor. Colton had a big presence on my season and obviously Bachelor in Paradise.” Garrett, who is still in touch with Colton and friends with him, couldn’t agree more. “He’s a good guy. He’s kind-hearted. He articulates very well,” he told the mag. “He’s well spoken. He has a lot going for him. I think he’ll be very respectful to all of the women and hopefully he finds his person,” Garrett continued, adding that Colton’s type would most likely be a “kind-hearted woman” who is also independent. “He needs somebody as loving as he is,” Garrett added.

As Colton’s life is undoubtedly about to change, Becca and Garrett had some advice for him. “Remember, Listerine strips will be your best friend,” Becca joked. “It’s different being one of many in the house versus being the lead. I think the main thing is to realize he’s going to go on so many different dates, meet so many different types of women from all around the country so to just stay open to each and every person and to really try and stay as present as possible because it goes by so fast. Even with the lack of sleep and all of the traveling, it flies by. If he can just embrace each and every single date and moment and conversation with the girls then that will make it the most worthwhile.”