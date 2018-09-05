Asia Argento Slams Rain Dove As ‘Sick Pathological Liar’ For Calling Her Rape Claim A Lie

Asia Argento is going OFF on her former friend Rain Dove on Twitter, calling them ‘treacherous’ and a ‘gross liar.’ Read the vicious tweet exchange between them here.

Asia Argento is done with Rain Dove, if you had any lingering doubts. Shortly after claiming that Jimmy Bennett actually allegedly raped her, and not the other way around, Asia went on a Twitter rant aimed at Rain, calling them out for being a “pathological liar” and more. It started when Rain tweeted out an article from The Wrap about Asia refusing to pay Jimmy Bennett after she allegedly sexually assaulted him. “Why is your attourneyb [sic] still saying that your relationship wasn’t sexual?! Tell the truth @AsiaArgento. Please. Be the person You demand others to be and TELL THE TRUTH.”

This clearly set Asia off, who tweeted in response, “Why did you tell me you knew the truth about my partner’s death and pretended to be some sort of 007? You wrote me hundreds of lies, for over a month. I have all the text messages. Now it’s time for YOU to tell the truth, if you are capable. Your ex calls you a pathological liar.” The first part refers to Asia’s boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain‘s tragic suicide earlier this summer. It’s unclear who the ex is.

This sparked a back-and-forth between Asia and Rain that got more vicious with every tweet. Rain told Asia that, “I have no problem facing the truth. I’m not afraid.” She alleged that “dishonest” Asia wasn’t coming forward about what allegedly happened with Jimmy because she wanted to protect her kids, which she understood. Asia tweeted, in response, that Rain was telling a “humongous, gross lie.”

She tweeted out bizarre texts between herself and Rain, which you can see below. The exchange ended with Asia calling Rain “treacherous” and “deceitful,” and Rain saying Asia wanted to “take everything down with U”:

Fair for U to be angry- U are trapped and want to take everything down with U. I am not afraid of what is coming. But the truth still remains You slept w Jimmy Bennett. You lied when You demand others accused of sexual assault to be honest. This hurts victims’ voices everywhere.

Why did you tell me you knew the truth about my partner’s death and pretended to be some sort of 007? You wrote me hundreds of lies, for over a month. I have all the text messages. Now it’s time for YOU to tell the truth, if you are capable. Your ex calls you a pathological liar. — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) September 5, 2018

Go tell that to @CNN. What you did (if you did it! I highly doubt it) is criminal. pic.twitter.com/EcdJtHBxks — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) September 5, 2018

Asia, the disgraced member of the #MeToo movement, was accused by actor Jimmy Bennett, who once played her son in a movie, of sexually abusing him in an LA hotel room when he was 17. Asia has vehemently denied his claims, saying that they did have sex, but it was consensual. It later came out that she quietly. paid him $230,000 after being sued. Now, Asia claims that Jimmy allegedly raped her.

Texts that TMZ reports were written by Asia state that he allegedly “jumped her” in the Mariana Del Rey, CA hotel room, and that she was “frozen.” Her lawyer, Mark Heller, released a statement that said “Jimmy told her that she had been his sexual fantasy since he was 12-years-old.”