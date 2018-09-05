Anna Duggar Sparks Pregnancy Rumors In Maternity Dress: Fans Convinced She’s Expecting Baby #6

The Duggar fans are serious sleuths! They noticed that the dress Anna’s wearing in a new family pic is the same one she sported last time she was pregnant. Do she and Josh have a little one on the way?

Could it be? Anna Duggar, 30, and her husband Josh, 30, already have five little ones, but if we know anything about the Duggar fam it’s that five is far from enough! So it’s no surprise that some fans would be freaking over the latest family pic she posted on Instagram. The floral dress Anna is wearing just so happens to be the exact same one she covered her baby bump with during her last pregnancy. Maternity dress alert! Who knows — maybe Mackynzie, 8, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, and Meredith, 3, are getting another sibling. While not all fans made the connection, one wrote, “I recognize the watermelon dress.”

Of course, it’s totally possible that Anna just kept this dress kicking around after she gave birth. It’s a cute, comfortable look for a mom running after so many little ones. Most of the comments, after all, were complimenting Anna on her beautiful family and on her beautiful dress, which she said she bought on Amazon. “So hard to find cute clothes that aren’t super revealing,” one fan wrote. Others were too caught up in Josh Duggar and the shadow — or possible tattoo? — on his arm to pay her floral ‘fit any attention. Recall that Josh left 19 Kids and Counting after molestation and cheating scandals. He has since been to therapy for his sex addiction.

He has also been to counseling for his marriage with Anna. They’ve continued to work on their relationship through all of its ups and downs, and they’ve got five kids to show for it. Maybe six soon?

Fans also think that another Duggar secretly has a baby on the way! Josiah Duggar, 22, recently posted a pic with his wife Lauren Swanson, 19, in which he was staring down at her stomach. Was there a hint in that look? Only time will tell!