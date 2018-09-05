‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Trailer: Michael Langdon Is All Grown Up & Creepy AF

‘American Horror Story’ season 8 is ready to scare the daylights out of you. The first full-length trailer has arrived, and the ‘Murder House’ and ‘Coven’ crossover is going to blow our minds.

It’s the end of the world, but at least the Murder House and Coven crossover is happening on AHS: Apocalypse. This season will feature our Murder House faves like Tate Langdon (Evan Peters), Violet Harmon (Taissa Farmiga), Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton), Ben Harmon (Dylan McDermott), as well as our Coven icons like Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson), Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts), Zoe Benson (Taissa), Myrtle (Frances Conroy), and Misty Day (Lily Rabe). Jessica Lange will also be reprising her legendary Murder House character, Constance Langdon. Joan Collins, Billie Lourd, and Leslie Grossman also star. Cody Fern will be playing Tate and Vivien’s child, Michael Langdon, who also happens to be the Antichrist. (Yes, it’s complicated.)

In the wake of the apocalypse, Cordelia has created Outpost 3. No one can leave for fear of radiation contamination. “It’s our world now, to remold as we see fit,” she says in the trailer. But she’s going to have some trouble with Michael Langdon. “What do you think?” Michael asks Kathy Bates’s mysterious character. She replies, “Hail Satan.”

A teaser was released one day before the trailer dropped. “It’s the end of the world,” Michael says in the teaser, which is filled with glimpses of destruction. The teaser also includes Madison’s iconic line from the third season: “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

For the most part, creator Ryan Murphy has been super secretive about what the eighth season of the iconic horror franchise will entail. Ryan is the king of cryptic, that’s for sure! He always keeps us on our toes! The show has already been renewed for a ninth and tenth season. American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Sept. 12 on FX.