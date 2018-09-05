‘AGT’ Semi-Finals Results Recap: A Fan Fave Is Saved In The Final Moments Of The Show

In this first round of the ‘AGT’ semi-finals, only 5 acts are heading to the finals. That means 6 acts are going home. So, who made it through? Here’s what went down on the Sept. 5 episode!

At this stage of the competition, some of your favorite acts are going to be headed home. With only 5 acts moving on to the America’s Got Talent season 13 finals, the results shows are always nail-biters. Host Tyra Banks kicks off the night by revealing the three acts eligible for the Dunkin’ Save. Only one of these acts will be going forward to the finals: Duo Transcend, Samuel J. Comroe, or the Voices of Hope Children’s Choir.

Shin Lim and Us the Duo are up first. Shin Lim is the first act going to the finals! Next up is Makayla Phillips, Michael Ketterer, and Amanda Mena. This is a tough one because all three are Golden Buzzer acts. But Michael is the singer that prevails. Simon is so proud of his Golden Buzzer act. He admits that he’s still waiting to hear back from Garth Brooks about writing a song for Michael. Come on, Garth!

Junior New System, Zurcaroh, and Front Pictures hit the stage next. Zurcaroh is moving on, but we’re super bummed for Junior New System. Their performance was so good!

What about that Dunkin’ Save? That goes to Samuel J. Comroe! It’s up to the judges to decide between Duo Transcend or Voices of Hope Children’s Choir. Heidi and Simon go with Voices of Hope, while Howie and Mel B choose Duo Transcend. In this case, it comes down to America’s votes. Duo Transcend is headed to the finals! The next round of the America’s Got Talent semi-finals continues next week! K-pop sensation BTS will be performing during the Sept. 12 episode. What a treat!