Abby Lee MIller Leaves Rehab Amidst Cancer Battle: Will She Return To Work?

Abby Lee Miller has been very brave in the face of such a serious illness. While she still has far to go on her road to recovery, she recently got some good news. What’s next for the ‘Dance Moms’ star and will she be returning to her hit show anytime soon?

Good news for the reality star! Abby Lee Miller is leaving rehab 4 1/2 months after receiving emergency spinal surgery that ultimately saved her life. She is “ending her rehab and is going to be staying at her house in L.A.,” a source told E! News. She underwent surgery back in April, for what she thought was a spinal infection, but turned out to be non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Abby has been keeping fans up to date on her condition through social media and her spirits seem high despite the serious diagnosis. She has also made it clear she is eager to start working again. “She’s going to try to work again but it will be hard given her physical condition,” the source revealed. However, Abby is more determined than ever and dropped a few hints about her big comeback.

On July 12 Abby took to Instagram to clue fans in about her future plans. “Back to work……..Lights, Camera, Action!! 🎥 #dancemoms #abbylee #abbyleemiller#aldc #aldcla,” she captioned the photo of her next to a cameraman. Abby also posted a casting notice for “fresh talent” who are looking to work with “the most infamous dance instructor in the world” for her new competition team. Seems like she’s gearing up for something major!

However, Abby has a long way to go until she is fully recovered and there have been many reports that she might never walk again. But that is stopping the fiery coach! She headed out to the mall for a fun shopping trip on Aug. 28. “Hallelujah! I’m headed to the Mall! I’ve only been once in 13 long painful months. For a lifelong shopper like me that’s absolute torture!!!” she wrote. We certainly hopes Abby continues to get better for her possible return to television!