50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather In Parody Of Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad & Fans Think It’s Hilarious

50 Cent’s beef with former friend Floyd Mayweather is alive! The rapper posted a parody of the Colin Kaepernick Nike ad that mocks the boxer, and it’s admittedly pretty hilarious. See it here!

Remember the “Floyd can’t read” meme? 50 Cent sure does! The rapper posted a parody of Colin Kaepernick‘s iconic new Nike ad that replaced the NFL star with Floyd Mayweather. Instead of the original ad’s message — “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” — the text is just a bunch of gibberish. It’s captioned, “👀champ must have done this one himself. LOL get the strap”. Okay, that’s funny. 50’s called out Floyd for allegedly being illiterate before. In 2014 when he challenged his former friend to “read one full page of a Harry Potter book out loud without starting and stopping or f**king up.” If Floyd could do it 50 said he’d give $750,000 to a charity of his choice. Interestingly, the boxer didn’t do it. Hmm…

He got trolled earlier this year, too, when 50 posted on Instagram that he needed a ghostwriter for his own replies. That’s cold! 50’s followers are living for the new meme. “I’m going to initiate an investigation into the truth of this post to prove that it’s true,” @waynekeithjr joked. “@50cent like the energizer bunny 😂😂 once you get him started it’s over. This what killed JA rule 😂😂😂,” @dnice_21 commented. Most of the other comments were some variation of “LMFAO”. You know what? Same.

Floyd wasn’t the only celebrity 50 Cent took to task on Instagram. He got creative with Photoshop and made a mockup of an Adidas ad staring Kanye West that read “Slavery was a choice.” He captioned it, “Adidas campaign 😆 Nah Yeezy be saying some bullsh*t but he still ours meaning Hip Hop. i like this too not what he says, but what he is.” Eminem got his own spot, reading “Believe in restoring the game. Even if it means destroying all the players.” Damn!

Floyd then responded to 50 Cent’s latest diss with his own Instagram post. See it above!