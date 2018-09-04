‘The Bachelor’ Season 23: Colton Underwood Revealed As New Suitor

Who is the new Bachelor? ABC finally revealed the lucky suitor live on ‘Good Morning America’ on Sept. 4, and the guy is none other than Colton Underwood!

Colton Underwood, 26, is your new Bachelor! After getting his heart broken by Becca Kufrin, 28, on The Bachelorette and a failed romance with Tia Booth, 27, on Bachelor in Paradise, Colton is ready for a second chance at love. The former football player was unveiled as the new suitor on the Sept. 4 edition of Good Morning America, finally putting all the rumors to rest. The new season is set to start filming soon and will air in early 2019. Ladies, you’ve still got a chance with Colton!

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Colton just a few weeks before he was named the new Bachelor, and he was totally down for the love challenge. “It would just depend on where I’m at in my life, but I think that you can definitely find love on The Bachelor,” he told HL at the TCA summer press tour. “I would be all for it if I’m single after Paradise.” Now he’s getting his chance!

Colton is following in the footsteps of Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, who was the Bachelor of season 22. Arie’s season was the most shocking one yet. He proposed to Becca in the finale, only to break off their engagement months later because he was still in love with runner-up Lauren Burnham, 26. Arie brought cameras inside his home as he dumped Becca. It was, without a doubt, the most dramatic finale in Bachelor history. Arie surprised a lot of Bachelor Nation fans when he was named the Bachelor, especially because the Bachelors are the runner-up or fan favorite of the current season of The Bachelorette. Blake Horstmann, 29, and Jason Tartick, 29, the first and second runner-ups of Becca’s season, were frontrunners, but Colton won out in the end! January can’t come soon enough!