‘AGT’: Us The Duo’s Carissa Reveals She Has ‘So Much Energy’ Performing While Pregnant

Us the Duo has not only made the ‘AGT’ semi-finals, they’re also expecting a baby! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Carissa about how she’s dealing with her pregnancy, baby names, and more!

Us the Duo’s Michael and Carissa Alvarado announced they were expecting a precious baby during the judge cuts portion of America’s Got Talent season 13. They’ve now made it to the semi-finals, and Carissa is just one month away from giving birth. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the singing couple ahead of semi-finals about how pregnancy is treating Carissa during her AGT journey. “Honestly, I have so much energy,” Carissa told HollywoodLife. “I will take it all as long as I can. Things have been so much fun. And to be able to tell her about this and show her these memories in the future. It is such a cool thing.”

Michael and Carissa are expecting a baby girl, but they haven’t decided on a name just yet. “We also have a list that are going on,” Carissa continued. “We want to wait till she arrives and look at her and see her personality and figure it out there.”

Us the Duo had success way before AGT. In addition to becoming wildly popular on Vine, Oprah Winfrey booked them for a tour in 2014 after hearing their song, “No Matter Where You Are,” in The Book of Life. So, why did they decide to audition for the show? “Well, we want to support our little girls dreams and coming on this show will make that happen,” Michael told HollywoodLife. “We want her to be anything she wants and we want to provide that for her and that is why we are here.”

Winning the $1 million cash prize and a Las Vegas residency would mean the world to Michael and Carissa. “It would change our lives!” Michael continued. “A million dollars, honestly! For her [their baby’s] future, whatever she wants and dreams and having a headlining show in Vegas would be amazing. Because we wouldn’t tour and have to leave so much. We could all stay together. Being a family and together is what it is all about.” America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.