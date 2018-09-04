Tyra Banks, 44, Sizzles On ‘AGT’ In Sexy Cut Out Dress & Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Her Hot Look

Tyra Banks made the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage her runway, and fans can’t get enough of her dramatic entrance for the Semifinals on Sept. 4. See the tweets and video, here!

Tonight was a throwback to Tyra Bank’s supermodel days. The 44-year-old host treated the America’s Got Talent stage as a catwalk, sashaying out in a sequined cut-out dress for the show’s first Semifinals on Sept. 4. “A walk so sick you could catch a cold,” she captioned the video of her dramatic entrance, which she posted to Twitter the same day. Now that Tyra mentions it, our noses are feeling a little stuffy. Earlier, Tyra shared a behind-the-scenes shot in her red and silver custom-made dress by Usama Ishtay, in which she’s pictured looking at her phone and wrote, “Checkin’ your tweets before @agt tonight!” Well, she better be checking her notifications, because the love keeps pouring in!

“You Tyra are just fabulous!!! I wish I could strut and have confidence like that! And btw love your dress, makeup and hair,” one fan replied to Tyra’s video. Another fan helpfully recapped Tyra’s strut, tweeting, “It was like, bam, bam, bam, bam.” And then a third fan tweeted what we’ve all been thinking: “WE!!! NEED!!! A!!! NEW!!! # ANTM!!! CYCLE/SEASON!!! THE WORLD NEEDS ANTM CYCLE 25!!!!!” And each exclamation point was necessary. Tyra, how do you expect us to not demand another season of your show, America’s Next Top Model, when you come out looking like that!

Tyra’s fiery look was appropriate for tonight’s episode as the competition heats up. AGT has finally moved on from the Quarterfinals after the live results episode on Aug. 29. Out of the 11 acts that will perform tonight — Samuel J. Comroe, Duo Transcend, Front Pictures, Junior New System, Michael Ketterer, Shin Lim, Amanda Mena, Makayla Phillips, Us the Duo, Voices of Hope and Zurcaroh — only five will move on.

A walk so sick you could catch a cold. #agtsTYle pic.twitter.com/jLHaBtsxun — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) September 5, 2018

As one fan so perfectly put it, Tyra really does know her angles! Now pardon us as we resume a ANTM marathon to learn how to stunt like that.