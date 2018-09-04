See Message
Tia Booth Sends Love To New Bachelor Colton Underwood After Their Tough Split On ‘BiP’

Tia Booth and Colton Underwood may have called it quits on ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ but Tia has no bad blood towards her ex now that he’s the new Bachelor. Tia didn’t waste any time congratulating Colton!

“Congratulations @Colt3FIVE I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! #TheBachelor,” Tia Booth, 27, tweeted after Colton Underwood, 26, was announced as the new Bachelor on the Sept. 4 edition of Good Morning America. The news of the former NFL player becoming the next star of The Bachelor comes just one day after Colton broke up with Tia on Bachelor In Paradise.

While the episode aired Sept. 3, the show was actually filmed back in June 2018. Colton broke down in tears while breaking up with Tia. He was completely honest about his feelings. “I just know what you deserve, and I can’t give it to you. That’s the worst part of it all,” he told her. Tia was blindsided by the breakup, but it was all for the best. Both Colton and Tia left Bachelor In Paradise after their heartbreaking split.

Following the episode, Colton posted the sweetest message on Instagram about Tia. “Thank you for teaching me even more about myself, and most importantly, for your friendship that I know will continue far beyond Paradise,” Colton wrote. “Don’t settle for anything less than the world, because that’s what you deserve. Can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you and catch up on life some day, preferably over a hot dog dinner.”

Tia also confirmed via Twitter that she would not be a contestant on Colton’s season of The Bachelor. Colton said on GMA, “I would like to say we are finally on the same page for the first time in our relationship, and we’re just good friends.” The Bachelor season 23 will air in 2019.