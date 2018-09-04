T.I. Would Love To Have More Kids With Tiny — He Thinks Every Baby With Her Is A ‘Blessing’

Who says they’re going to stop at Heiress? Tiny and T.I. make super cute kiddos, and the rapper sees more in their future. In fact, they aren’t using contraception, a source says.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, reportedly had a pregnancy scare in August, and her hubby T.I., 37, was disappointed to find out that they weren’t expecting another. So it’s no surprise that the rapper wants to add more to their brood. “As far as he’s concerned, when it comes to children, the more the merrier,”a source close to Tip told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Running around after Heiress keeps them both young, and she’s such a daddy’s girl, she has T.I. wrapped around her little finger and she can do no wrong in his eyes. He would love at least another couple of kids before calling it a day.” Aw! Tiny did just share the sweetest pic of Tiny and his two-year-old daughter cuddled up asleep in bed. They look like such a close father/daughter pair!

But does Tiny feel the same way? Not quite. Since she would have to carry their next baby and take the most care of it, she doesn’t want to expand their family as much as T.I. does — but that doesn’t mean she’s completely opposed to the idea. “They’re not using any contraception,” the insider said. “They’re leaving it up to God to decide. If Tiny gets pregnant, then so be it, they’ll welcome another baby to the family. And if not, then they’ll settle for the seven children they have. Either way, it’s all good.” Sounds like a win-win situation, doesn’t it?

Especially because a source close to the momma shared that she’s considering IVF. “She’s now planning to see a fertility expert and find out if it’s possible to freeze some of her eggs so she can do IVF at some point down the road,” the source said.

So who knows? Maybe Heiress will become an older sister sometime soon. Fingers crossed!