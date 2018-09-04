T.I. & Tiny Cuddle Up & Hold Hands At Date Night At A Strip Club In Miami

The couple that makes it rain together, stays together. Just ask Tiny and T.I., as the couple went on a sexy date inside a Miami strip club!

T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, may have had their ups and downs, but the two looked so in love when they were recently spotted inside a Miami strip club, according to Media TakeOut. The two get cozy inside the club, snuggling close and even holding hands while taking in the – ahem – scenery. The two appear to be chilling, relaxing as any other couple would on any other date night. Hey, love is love and it seems these two are still going strong.

In the video, Tiny is seen sporting her new black hair. She unveiled the makeover on Aug. 30, displaying the wig from her favorite beauty website – wowwighair – and it won fans over instantly. T.I. seemed to love it too, judging by that video of the two in the strip club. That’s great to see, because Tiny’s makeover is part of her efforts to keep T.I. from cheating. She knows that he likes “a variety of women” and so she does what she can to “give him variety in her own way.”

Plus, every time Tiny changes her hair, it gives her a chance to live out her own fantasies. She feels “sweet and naughty” when she rocks pink hair, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Blonde hair makes her feel like a “goddess,” while red hair lets her feel “super wild and experiment.” As for her new black ‘do, its her favorite wig so far. Considering the reaction she got from T.I. when she sent a picture of her new hair – while posing in heels and lingerie – it might be his favorite wig, too.

Tiny’s wigs may work a little too well. She recently had a pregnancy scare, and while she wouldn’t mind having more children with T.I., right now is not the time to get preggers again. Tiny is super busy with her Xscape reunion, plus her youngest – Heiress – is going through her terrible twos. As for T.I., a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that “when it comes to children, the more the merrier.” He would love to have more children, and the source says the couple has stopped using contraception. Meaning that these sexy date nights – like trips to the sex club – might just put another bun in Tiny’s oven.