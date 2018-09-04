‘The Challenge’ Recap: A Tiebreaker Vote Leads To A Grueling Elimination

The vote on this week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’ comes down to an epic tiebreaker…and is followed by an INTENSE elimination. Here’s our recap!

Tensions are high during the Sept. 4 episode of The Challenge: Final Reckoning, as contestants fear being voted into elimination. Marie isn’t confident that her allies have her back since she’s partnered with Cara Maria, while Johnny Bananas embraces being on the outside of the main alliance, as it gives him freedom to vote however he wants. Meanwhile, at the Redemption House, CT finally apologizes to Veronica for the way he’s been treating her, while Tori is still pissed about Jozea and Da’Vonne voting her and Derrick into elimination.

The teams cast their votes privately once again, with some struggling to come to an agreement on who to vote for, while others quickly make “burn vote” decisions. At the elimination, TJ reveals that all the teams received votes except for Zach and Amanda (who are exempt from winning the last challenge) and Bananas and Tony. Meanwhile, there’s also a tie for who received the most amount of votes, with three teams receiving two votes each — Joss and Sylvia, Kam and Kayleigh and Jozea and Da’Vonne. For the first time this season, there will be a tiebreaker, and the decision is left in the hands of challenge winners, Zach and Amanda. Since they have no ties to Jozea and Da’Vonne, they have no qualms choosing them to go into the elimination.

However, Zach and Amanda are also the only team who voted for Jozea and Da’Vonne in the first place (since they won the challenge, their vote counted twice). Since Zach and Amanda are exempt from elimination, that means there are no teams for Jozea and Da’Vonne to choose from as opponents. So, they get a free pick out of all the other teams in the house and opt to compete against Kam and Kayleigh.

For the first time this season, we have a tie in the elimination voting! Find out who will be going into battle on a new episode of #TheChallenge32, TOMORROW at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/aNTy7wsV0B — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) September 3, 2018

The grueling challenge requires one teammate to get dunked under water and memorize a puzzle, then repeat the pattern to their partner, who has to put the puzzle together. After more than 45 minutes of Kayleigh and Da’Vonne being dunked in water in the midst of freezing cold temperatures, TJ gives them four minutes to complete their puzzles. Whoever’s the closest, will win. Kam and Kayleigh pull it out, only getting three puzzle pieces wrong compared to Jozea and Da’Vonne’s six. So, the Big Brother alums are headed to the Redemption House.

The very next day, they get their shot at getting back in the game, though. The five teams in the Redemption House head to the Double Cross. In case you forgot, whichever team randomly pulls the Double Cross automatically gets to compete to get back in the Main House, and they can choose their opponent. The other three teams will automatically be sent home.

It ends up being Jozea and Da’Vonne who pull the Double Cross, but we’ll have to wait until next week to find out if they decide to go against CT and Veronica, Tori and Derrick, Angela and Faith or Paulie and Natalie! Stay tuned…