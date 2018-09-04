50 is the new 25! These stars prove that age is nothin’ but a number, and as they get older, they are getting hotter! See these confident women in the gallery below!

Aging is NOT a bad thing — it usually comes with wisdom, life experience, lots of love, and for these celebrities, a hot body! Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Padma Lakshmi and many more are almost 50, but are at the top of their careers, and look better than ever! See a bunch of photos of hot celebs in the gallery attached above! Padma, 48, just posted a bikini shot on her Instagram, celebrating her September 1 birthday. She wrote, “In truth, I feel better about my body now, even after breastfeeding, gravity, etc. than I did in my 20’s. I’m not riddled with insecurity as I was. I eat well and bust my butt in the gym.” She continued, “My home life and my career are doing just fine and I’ve learned to be thankful for what I have rather than focus on what I don’t. To many more years of learning and growing.” You go, girl!

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 49th birthday in July and also posted a bikini pic on her big day. She let that photo speak for itself! Since her birthday, she accepted the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 VMAs, a lifetime achievement award. She also released her own line of activewear with Niyama Sol. Her movie Second Act hits theaters in November, and she’s showing women it’s never too late to pursue your passions. Jennifer Aniston is also hard at work — at 49-years-old, she was just spotted in Italy filming a movie called Murder Mystery. Not a bad location!

Island vibezzz… 🏝 #vacaciones A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

Maybe it’s a thing with Jennifer’s, because Jennifer Garner, 46, also looks hotter than ever! She is totally toned, thanks to training for her latest action flick Peppermint. She just showed off her jacked arms at the premiere and wow! These women are total inspo!