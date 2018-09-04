Selena Gomez Debuts Hair Makeover On ‘ELLE’, Talks Most Meaningful Song On Upcoming Album

Va-va-voom! Selena ‘breaks her silence,’ according to ‘ELLE’ magazine, revealing details about her new, more private life, and her new music!

Selena Gomez, 26, is gorgeous on the cover of ELLE magazine‘s October issue, wearing a variety of sexy, designer pieces. She shows off her cleavage in a sexy red Versace dress, dons a low cut sequin-and-crystal dress by Coach 1941, and showcases a foxy feather dress by Oscar De La Renta, which costs nearly $6,000! See the photos in her gallery attached above. On her latest birthday, Selena says, “It’s peaceful. It’s weird. The moment I turned 26, I felt 26. Right now, I feel very sure of where I am. I don’t feel erratic or emotionally unstable. Or like I can’t handle my emotions, like I used to. It’s kind of understanding myself a little more. By all means I don’t have myself figured out. But it feels good.”

Selena recently moved to Orange Country, California, in search of a more peaceful life. “It’s been such a release. L.A.’s just gotten really claustrophobic for me. I can’t do any of the things I do here in L.A. It’s just impossible. I think everything in my life is being majorly downsized, in a very good way.” She continued, “I’m going back to simplicity. That’s always who I’ve been. It’s not me saying, ‘I feel the best I’ve ever felt.’ It’s me saying, ‘I’m exactly where I am. And I’m so happy I’m in this place.’ It’s a lot of self-discovery. From 20 to 26? Oh my gosh. I feel like a totally different person.”

Selena has a new album coming soon, and one song, Flawless, is particularly meaningful. “Meaning through all your imperfections, you’re flawless. You’re not striving. It’s me encouraging a younger version of myself. Even when you’re imperfect, even when you’re feeling worthless, you are flawless. It’s a song I’m going to sing for the rest of my life.”

Selena says she doesn’t even have her own Instagram password, but occasionally posts to her face from her friend’s phone. “I know my voice is very prominent, but I’m not careless with it. I’m selective. As far as my personal life, someone sees me having a glass of wine? I could give two sh*ts. I’m not trying to hide. That’s my life. I’m living it the way I want to live it.”