Selena Gomez Reveals Touching Way She Reached Out To Demi Lovato After Alleged OD: ‘I Love Her’

They started out as Disney darlings together and thought it’s been a hot second since we’ve seen them together. However, now, Selena Gomez reveals in ‘Elle’ that she’s been there for pal Demi Lovato since her alleged near fatal overdose.

Selena Gomez, 26, has broken her silence about Demi Lovato, 26, and her alleged overdose, which occured back in late July. “All I’m saying is, I reached out personally. I didn’t do a public thing. I didn’t want to. I…I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So…it’s…that’s what I’ll say,” Selena told Elle during a cover interview for the magazine’s October issue.

As you may know, Selena and Demi, both Texas natives, have been friends since childhood. The two starred on the series, Barney and Friends together back in 2002, when they were just seven-years-old. After their onset experience, Demi and Selena quickly became close friends, and later starred in Disney’s Princess Protection Program in 2009. Sadly, their relationship took a turn, according to reports, when Selena started spending more time with her other best friend, Taylor Swift. Fans began to notice that Sel and Demi weren’t hanging out as much, let alone communicating on social media. Then, in 2010, a fan asked Demi how Selena was doing and Lovato replied, “Ask Taylor.” Nonetheless, when asked about their relationship in public, Demi and Sel have often taken the high road.

Despite the back-and forth, the two have remained supportive of one another through the years. Demi previously revealed that Selena reached out to her when she (Lovato) entered rehab for substance abuse back in 2011. In 2013, Demi also tweeted her support for Selena’s single, “Come & Get It”.

As previously reported, Demi was allegedly found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills home after a night of heavy partying with friends, following a birthday celebration at Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip, July 24. Demi reportedly received Narcan, a lifesaving drug which counteracts opioids, after paramedics arrived. The singer reportedly overdosed on drugs, but it is still unclear what she took.

Following a two-week stint in an LA hospital, Demi voluntarily entered treatment. The singer, who just turned 26 on August 20, is currently undergoing intense treatment, which will last for several months.Demi was on tour at the time of her alleged overdose, and has since cancelled the remainder of her Tell Me You Love Me shows.

After she was discharged from the hospital, Demi broke her silence in an emotional note on Instagram. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Demi wrote in part.