Rihanna Slays In Top Made Of Flowers — And Not Much Else — On ‘Garage’ Cover: See Sexy Pic

Rihanna is pretty in pink for the fifteenth issue of ‘GARAGE’ magazine, which was unveiled on Sept. 4. See pics of her gorgeous spread in the mag below!

Rihanna, 30, is the stunning cover star for GARAGE magazine‘s newest issue, photographed by artist Deana Lawson. Rihanna is wearing a vintage top that looks like a delicate bouquet of flowers, supplied by ONE OF A KIND ARCHIVE. Her black briefs are by DOLCE & GABBANA. She’s wearing a stunning gold necklace by TIFFANY & CO. and shoes by Y/PROJECT. The entire issue features only female-identifying photographers, showcasing their unique and beautiful point of views!

Carlos Nazario styled Rihanna for GARAGE and told the mag: “Ri is somebody who sees so much, and she, obviously, is constantly seeing current season samples. I felt like it wasn’t that exciting for her to only wear things that I’m sure she’s familiar with, you know? I always like to incorporate vintage pieces, because it’s a whole world of clothing that people haven’t seen.” He continued, “I think her comfort zone is to push it, right? I don’t think she feels comfortable when she feels like she’s worn it before. I think when she gets excited, and when she often feels the most beautiful and the most powerful, is when she’s wearing something that kinda feels unexpected.”

We totally agree — Rihanna loves to push the rules and boundaries of fashion and that is why watching her is so fun! She’s never following a trend — she’s setting them! In the mag spread, she also showcases some flawless beauty looks, no doubt created with her line Fenty Beauty. She is truly a style icon and we can’t wait to see what she wears during New York Fashion Week this September!