Prince Harry’s Romantic Way Of Helping Take Meghan Markle’s Mind Off ‘Troubles’ With Her Dad

Prince Harry is supporting Meghan Markle in any way he can as she deals with her ongoing troubled relationship with her father. Although the newlyweds have an important royal trip coming up, here’s what Harry plans to do for his wife…

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, will travel to Australia in October to reportedly launch the Invictus Games. And, while this trip will be all work and less play, Harry is still planning some romantic events for Meghan, who has been stressed about her tumultuous relationship with her father, Thomas Markle. “Harry is doing all he can to distract her and keep her smiling, as well as ease her mind over the drama with her father,” a source close to the royal couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Harry’s making a big effort to amp up the excitement about the trip, so Meghan feels more at ease,” the insiders says. “He’s dropping hints about all the romantic surprises he’s planned for her during the trip.” The source also notes that her busy royal schedule has helped take her mind off her troubles with her father. “This trip has given her something else to focus on.”

Meghan is taking this upcoming trip “very seriously,” the source says, adding that she’s been doing her homework day in and day out. “She’s already preparing and learning the names and backgrounds of all the important people she’ll be meeting,” the royal insider reveals. “Then, there’s her wardrobe. — All of her clothes for the trip have to be selected and vetted in advance so that’s already underway as well. Meghan’s very keen to pull this tour off flawlessly, she’ll be representing The Queen and wants get everything perfect.”

Meghan’s difficult relationship with her father came to light ahead of her wedding back in May. As you may know, Thomas admitted he lied to Harry about staging paparazzi photos ahead of the prince’s wedding to the actress.

Thomas has also been in the news this year for making comments to the media about politics, the royal family, and his daughter’s relationship with Harry. Thomas even stated that he believed his daughter is struggling to adjust to her new life as a royal.