Olivia Culpo Passionately Kisses Danny Amendola On Instagram — Back On? See Pic

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have made it Instagram official…again! The couple appeared to be back on while enjoying a PDA-filled drive in Miami, which Olivia captured on Instagram.

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola got hot and heavy in Miami on Sept. 3 and Olivia shared the sexy pictures with her 3 million Instagram followers, leaving us to believe she and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver are back together. Olivia posted a photo to her Instagram stories of her and Danny locking lips followed by another photo where she called him “bae.” “When bae puts it in sport w the windows down,” she captioned the photo referring to her wind-blown hair.

Olivia and Danny split back in March and she confirmed the breakup a few weeks later. She appeared on Access Hollywood on March 28 to admit that she was heartbroken. ”We are broken up and it’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it,” she said. “Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I am definitely not going to get into at this moment. But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak,” she added. It was clear she wasn’t over Danny back then and he obviously wasn’t over her either as they were spotted together at a friend’s wedding just a few months later.

Danny was traded to the Miami Dolphins from the New England Patriots earlier this year and it looks like Olivia is getting ready to support him and his new team. At least we hope so. Rumor has it that Olivia’s constant traveling was what caused the couple to split in the first place.

We’ll definitely be on the lookout for the Model Squad star at any of Danny’s games. Looks like it’s nothing but love for this gorgeous pair!