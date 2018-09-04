Noah Cyrus Fires Back At Lil Xan’s Cheating Accusation Amid Nasty Breakup: ‘I’m Heartbroken’

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan are going at it after airing their split on social media, Sept. 3! He’s accusing her of cheating on him, but she’s hitting back hard! And, somehow Charlie Puth has something to do with it? Here’s what we know…

Noah Cyrus, 18, and Lil Xan, 21, went from 0-60, real quick. The ex couple, who just hit the MTV Video Music Awards and kissed on the red carpet, have split, incase you haven’t been following their social media war. Currently, Lil Xan is claiming Noah cheated on him, and she’s firing back. BUT, Noah claims it all started when she texted him a meme featuring singer Charlie Puth‘s head photoshopped onto a naked porn star’s body.

Noah shared a screen-grab of her X-rated text exchange with Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, which included a censored version (an eggplant emoji placed over the you-know-what) of the Puth porn star meme, and wrote, “im heartbroken and confused. this is the meme i sent diego that made him think im cheating on him.” She added, “Sorry @charlieputh.”

The singer and sister of Miley Cyrus, also wrote: “Guys, the truth about it all at the end of the day is things suck and that days are gonna suck and that’s just okay. Everything’s gonna be okay though. I am trying to stay super positive.” Noah also went LIVE on Instagram, where she burst into tears, telling fans, “I never did anything that I’m getting accused of.” She added that she woke up confused, with a text from her mom asking what was going on.

Ahead of Noah’s response, Lil Xan posted and then deleted an Instagram story which read, “I feel like i’m probably being cheated on.” He also added: “It just hurts so fucking bad, you think you know somebody, and you just get used.” Although the story was seemingly deleted, it appears Noah saw it by the looks of her reply.

Lil Xan later denied that he broke up with Noah because of the meme, and said it was because she was “all over some dude.”

THEN, Noah took to Instagram to hit Lil Xan with a cheating accusation. “The truth is I haven’t seen him in almost a week. every time we tried to hang out something always got in the way. I then saw a picture of a girl on a court on his story at 2am. when I facetimed him later on I noticed he had a hickey. he told me it was just a bruise. i decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and ignored it.”

So, as the cheating accusations fly, who really cheated?