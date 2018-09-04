Watch out! Nicki Minaj is still angry over her feud with Travis Scott, and had some words for the rapper during an appearance on ‘The Ellen Show.’ Watch the clip here!

No, Nicki Minaj, 35, has not forgiven Travis Scott, 26, for allegedly snatching her No.1 album slot. In fact, she’s still fuming mad a him. “I felt like I wanted to punch him in his f**king face,” she told Ellen Degeneres on the Sept 4, episode of her show’s season premiere. “The thing is, it’s not anger, it’s what’s right and what’s wrong and what’s fair. I’ve had a number two album and I never cared,” she added, addressing the fact that Travis and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, tried to steal her thunder on the day of her Queen album release. Clearly, Nicki is still salty AF!

Even after her violent comment, Nicki swears she’s not angry, and is just fighting for fairness. “It’s just that when you have a number two album to someone who is selling shirts and merch and selling passes for a tour that’s not even announced yet, it feels like you’re being tricked,’ Nicki also told Ellen. ‘It feels like someone is playing a game and like beating you at a game opposed to just selling music.” In case you don’t remember, the Astroworld rapper had his girlfriend hit Instagram on the same day of Nicki’s album release to conduct some shameless self promotion. Kylie shared a promotional photo of Travis’ Astroworld tour to her Instagram along with the caption, “me and storm ready for tour 🎪♥️ shop.travisscott.com,” where each merch sale was tied to album sales.

Nicki was not having it, and actually flat out refused to let Travis hold the title, regardless of what the numbers said. “Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA!” Nicki tweeted at the time.

While Nicki continues to work through her feelings about the Travis situation, it appears she’s been experiencing a few other feelings as well – of a romantic nature! Last week, Nicki revealed to Ellen that she’s currently seeing two different men. Then, the “Chun-Li” rapper called Eminem her “husband,” sparking rumors that she was referencing him. Regardless of who these two mystery men are, they better buckle up. Nicki is refusing to put down her crown anytime soon.