‘L&HH’s Lyrica Anderson Planning DNA Test To Prove Safaree Samuels Isn’t Her Baby Daddy

‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s Lyrica Anderson is doubting rumors she slept with Safaree Samuels and now that she’s pregnant, she wants to put it all to rest by getting a DNA test when her baby is born.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood‘s Lyrica Anderson, 29, is pregnant and although she claims her hubby A1 Bentley is the father, she can’t seem to get away from the rumors that Safaree Samuels, 37, may be the baby daddy, so the reality star is determined to get a DNA test. “Lyrica is distraught that people are saying Safaree is the father of her unborn child, this is the most beautiful moment in her life and people are trying to tear her down, it’s sickening to her,” an L&HH insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s also causing a lot of tension between her and A1, they’ve been fighting a lot again over whether she did or did not sleep with Safaree. Lyrica is still sticking to her story and swears she didn’t sleep with Safaree but there are definitely some huge questions. She’s most likely going do a DNA test once her baby is born just to shut everyone up and end all these dumb questions.”

The rumors of Lyrica and Safaree started around the time Safaree’s penis pics got leaked. Lyrica commented about his junk BEFORE they were leaked so naturally, things seemed a little suspicious. Soon after, Safaree admitted that he not only sent Lyrica nude pics of himself, he also slept with her when she took a break from A1 for a few weeks. We guess it’s his word against hers but if a DNA test said Safaree was the father, that would definitely ruffle some feathers!

When Lyrica isn’t trying to prove or disprove rumors about her personal life, she’s busy being successful with her music career. The talented beauty has made her mark in the industry with her songwriting and singing. She released her debut solo album in Oct. 2015 and released her second in 2017.