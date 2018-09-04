Exclusive
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands & Gaze At Each Other On Loving Date Night Away From Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted leaving their Soho Hotel, on the way to the 2018 MTV VMA's. Kylie dressed in a black latex dress, while baby daddy, Travis Scott dressed down in a flannel shirt and trucker cap.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hold hands as they head in to Polacheck's for some shopping a few days after her 21st birthday.

Even celebs need a break sometimes! Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott left Stormi with a babysitter on Aug. 31 to enjoy a dinner date out, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their night of romance.

Kylie Jenner, 21, may be a new mom, but she’s still keeping the romance alive with boyfriend Travis Scott! She and the 26-year-old rapper enjoyed a dinner date out on Aug. 31, and kicked off Labor Day weekend in the most romantic way. “Travis and Kylie were very low key, they kept to themselves and were talking all through dinner. It’s clear that they are very much in love, as they only had eyes for each other, and when they weren’t eating they were holding each other’s hand, it was really sweet,” an insider at the restaurant revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The pair, who chose to dine at Malibu hot spot Tra di Noi, clearly are still smitten with each other after six months of parenting!

Despite their superstar status, there’s no egos involved when these two hit the town. They were incredibly gracious! “They were really friendly to staff, and Travis left a very generous tip,” the insider also revealed. Plus, Kylie and Travis were total couple goals in pictures from their date. Both wore all black for the outing, and Kylie sweetly embraced Travis from behind as they left the restaurant that night.

Kylie and Travis welcomed baby Stormi back in February, and have been loving parenthood ever since! Both Kylie and her Astroworld rapper beau share a ton of adorable selfies with little Stormi. Plus, the pair are now ready to take their relationship one step further. Kylie is reportedly the next member of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan to tie the knot. “It will be bigger and better than her sisters’ weddings,” an insider told In Touch magazine. “She wants to tie the knot on a tropical island. Turks and Caicos is at the top of the list. They’ll fly all their family and friends in by private jet, and the wedding will last for an entire weekend,” the insider added. We can’t wait to see this!

As Travis and Kylie continue to melt our hearts, we’ll keep you posted on even more of their romantic outings. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of both stars for comment.