Kylie Jenner More Upset Than Travis Scott Over Nicki Minaj’s Latest ‘Petty’ Attack On Him

Nicki Minaj is still holding a grudge over Travis Scott keeping her new album from debuting at number one. Kylie Jenner is so hurt by the rapper’s latest attack on her baby daddy.

Nicki Minaj is still SO pissed off that Travis Scott‘s Astroworld kept her new album Queen from debuting at number one when it dropped in August. At the time she accused Travis’ baby mama Kylie Jenner, 21, of using her 113 million Instagram followers to help goose his numbers and keep the 26-year-old’s album atop the Billboard chart for a second week. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper just dissed Travis again Sept. 4 on Ellen and the cosmetics mogul has had enough! “Kylie and Travis are trying to ignore Nicki and her attacks. They feel she looks a little sad and a bit petty making noise to try to get attention,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“Travis finds it all pretty hilarious because Nicki is actually giving him free promotion every time she talks about him,” our insider continues. “Kylie knows that Travis’s album is amazing and way better than anything out right now, including Nicki’s. T has no doubts that he earned his number one spot too so nothing Nicki says can really shake him. Kylie is a little more defensive. Nicki saying she wanted to punch Travis in the face is just wrong. Kylie feels like Nicki is trying to bully Travis, not the other way around.”

Nicki, 35, is still super salty about Kylie telling fans on the ‘gram to come see her and baby Stormi on Travis’ tour on the day that Queen dropped. She even included a link to his merch even though the Houston rapper hadn’t even announced his tour yet. “I felt like I wanted to punch him in his f**king face,” she told Ellen Degeneres on her show’s season premiere. “The thing is, it’s not anger, it’s what’s right and what’s wrong and what’s fair. I’ve had a number two album and I never cared.”

“It’s just that when you have a number two album to someone who is selling shirts and merch and selling passes for a tour that’s not even announced yet, it feels like you’re being tricked,’ Nicki told Ellen. ‘It feels like someone is playing a game and like beating you at a game opposed to just selling music.” Well, she does have a point there.