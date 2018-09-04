Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner More Upset Than Travis Scott Over Nicki Minaj’s Latest ‘Petty’ Attack On Him

REX/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted leaving their Soho Hotel, on the way to the 2018 MTV VMA's. Kylie dressed in a black latex dress, while baby daddy, Travis Scott dressed down in a flannel shirt and trucker cap. They were joined by designer Virgil Abloh as they made their way to the event. Pictured: Travis Scott,Kylie Jenner Ref: SPL5017345 200818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Calabasas, CA - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hold hands as they head in to Polacheck's for some shopping a few days after her 21st birthday. Could the pair be looking to finally tie the knot? Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 46 Photos.

Nicki Minaj is still holding a grudge over Travis Scott keeping her new album from debuting at number one. Kylie Jenner is so hurt by the rapper’s latest attack on her baby daddy.

Nicki Minaj is still SO pissed off that Travis Scott‘s Astroworld kept her new album Queen from debuting at number one when it dropped in August. At the time she accused Travis’ baby mama Kylie Jenner, 21, of using her 113 million Instagram followers to help goose his numbers and keep the 26-year-old’s album atop the Billboard chart for a second week. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper just dissed Travis again Sept. 4 on Ellen and the cosmetics mogul has had enough! “Kylie and Travis are trying to ignore Nicki and her attacks. They feel she looks a little sad and a bit petty making noise to try to get attention,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“Travis finds it all pretty hilarious because Nicki is actually giving him free promotion every time she talks about him,” our insider continues. “Kylie knows that Travis’s album is amazing and way better than anything out right now, including Nicki’s. T has no doubts that he earned his number one spot too so nothing Nicki says can really shake him. Kylie is a little more defensive. Nicki saying she wanted to punch Travis in the face is just wrong. Kylie feels like Nicki is trying to bully Travis, not the other way around.”

Nicki, 35, is still super salty about Kylie telling fans on the ‘gram to come see her and baby Stormi on Travis’ tour on the day that Queen dropped. She even included a link to his merch even though the Houston rapper hadn’t even announced his tour yet. “I felt like I wanted to punch him in his f**king face,” she told Ellen Degeneres on  her show’s season premiere. “The thing is, it’s not anger, it’s what’s right and what’s wrong and what’s fair. I’ve had a number two album and I never cared.”

“It’s just that when you have a number two album to someone who is selling shirts and merch and selling passes for a tour that’s not even announced yet, it feels like you’re being tricked,’ Nicki told Ellen. ‘It feels like someone is playing a game and like beating you at a game opposed to just selling music.” Well, she does have a point there.