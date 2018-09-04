Kristen Stewart Reveals She’s Writing ‘Vulgar’ 1st Film That’s ‘Unabashedly Open’ About Sex

Kristen Stewart has big plans for her first written film, and they’re NSFW! Kristen’s in the middle of writing something that she says is ‘vulgar’ and pretty graphic. We have the juicy details here!

Kristen Stewart is on a mission. The actress, 28, is writing her first film in response to a problem she’s found in Hollywood. There aren’t any good female coming of age movies that show a young woman learning about her changing body, the way that male characters always do. “Right now, I’m so aware of the fact that we’ve watched, cinematically, men and their way into their bodies and do physical things that feel fundamental to this male perspective,” Kristen said in the latest issue of Mastermind Magazine. “In every coming of age story we see about a young girl, even if it’s the truest, most sincere thing, what’s lacking is the physical honesty of actual female experience and the way we discover our bodies. It’s like we’re scared of using certain words.”

Kristen’s movie is a work in progress, and in terms of coming of age…Twilight it’s not. “My favorite line in this movie I’m currently writing is, ‘I thought about Sienna Torres and her shoving her hand into my wide-open c**t about as wide as a mouth saying motherf**ker,’” she said. “That’s not something people would be comfortable hearing, up until right now, but I think it’s the perfect time. There’s nothing dirty about it, but I’m definitely going to be vulgar, and I’m definitely going to be completely unabashedly open about the fact that we’re entirely sexual beings.”

Kristen has a few other projects in the works right now, most excitingly the Charlie’s Angels reboot! Little is known about the movie right now, save for some casting. Along with Kristen, Ella Balinska (Midsomer Murders) and Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) are the Angels. Elizabeth Banks is playing Bosley!