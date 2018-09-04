Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Sizzling Labor Day Bikini Pics From Kar-Jenner Party

The Kardashian-Jenner family threw the ultimate Labor Day bash on Sept. 2! The famous family ended the summer with Kourtney’s guacamole dip and tasty beverages! See Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid in sultry bikinis and more snaps from the party!

Leave it to the Kardashian–Jenner family to throw thee best bash to close out the summer. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were all in attendance for the bikini clad Labor Day party on September 2, and we have all of the photos! They were also joined by other friends, including their hairstylist Jen Atkin. Thanks to Kim and Kourtney, we got a behind-the scenes look at all of the fun that went down at a house in Calabasas. — Check it all out in our attached gallery!

The stars enjoyed a sunny day of cooking in the kitchen together as they sipped out of red cups at the soiree. Bella showed off her domestic skills by cutting up a watermelon in perfect triangular-sized pieces. We have to say, it was really impressive. Meanwhile, Kim showcased Kourtney’s famous guacamole dip, which looked so good, it had to be the first thing to go at the party. They also enjoyed yummy banana bread, courtesy of Atkin. Those who were 21 at the bash even indulged in tequila-infused watermelon.

In other snaps, Bella and Kendall enjoyed a game of beer pong, while Kourtney and Kim soaked up the sun in lounge chairs. Bella stunned in a plunging white, collared bathing suit top, with brown-colored, string bottoms, and Kendall looked sizzling hot in a red swimsuit. Kendall and Bella even partook in a cake-filled food fight!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian spend Labor Day weekend together in Calabasas, CA.

Newly single, Kourtney also looked showed off her bikini bod in an all-white two-piece suit. Meanwhile, Kim sported a cream-colored ensemble.

Missing from the celebrations was Khloé Kardashian, who has been spending family time with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True, as well as momager Kris Jenner. Kylie Jenner, who is also a new mom to her daughter, Stormi Webster, was nowhere to be seen as well. Her boyfriend Travis Scott wasn’t also missing from the party.