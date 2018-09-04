Justin Bieber: Why He Refuses To Read Selena Gomez’s ‘Elle’ Interview Now That He’s Engaged To Hailey

Selena Gomez just gave an extremely intimate interview about her personal life to ‘Elle.’ While she doesn’t mention ex Justin Bieber, he’s refusing to read it now that he’s engaged to Hailey Baldwin.

Talk about loyalty! Now that Justin Bieber, 24, is engaged to Hailey Baldwin, 21, he’s completely ignoring anything that ex Selena Gomez is up to. That includes not reading her deeply personal new interview with Elle magazine, where she discusses where she’s at in her current life, her emotional health and album plans. “Justin will not read Selena’s latest interview for Elle. He thinks it would be inappropriate and disrespectful to Hailey for him to dwell on Selena even though he may have feelings for his ex and lingering emotion,” a source close to the “Sorry” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Justin feels that it is best to leave everything with Selena in the past. He may be really curious about how she is doing and what is going on in her life, but that all is done now. Justin is not dying to read about Selena,” our insider adds. In the interview, Selena doesn’t mention Justin or how her love life is going. Instead she reveals how centered she feels with her life right now.

As for her recent July birthday, Sel said, “It’s peaceful. It’s weird. The moment I turned 26, I felt 26. Right now, I feel very sure of where I am. I don’t feel erratic or emotionally unstable. Or like I can’t handle my emotions, like I used to. It’s kind of understanding myself a little more. By all means I don’t have myself figured out. But it feels good.”

Justin won’t have to worry about running into Selena in L.A., as she revealed she’s moved south for a quieter life in suburban Orange County. She sold her $3.3 million Calabasas estate to French Montana and has her $2.8 million Studio City bungalow on the market.

“I think everything in my life is being majorly downsized, in a very good way,” she said. “I’m going back to simplicity. That’s always who I’ve been. It’s not me saying, ‘I feel the best I’ve ever felt,’” she continued. “It’s me saying, ‘I’m exactly where I am. And I’m so happy I’m in this place.’ It’s a lot of self-discovery. From 20 to 26? Oh my gosh. I feel like a totally different person.”

While Selena refused to discuss her love life, she did reveal some new music and it sure seems to be pointed at a certain ex. She played a funky new song for the mag’s reporter who writes, “She sings about cutting a man out of her life after ‘1,460 days’ and “cleaning my slate.’ ‘Without you,’ she sings, ‘I don’t overthink it.’ The hook goes something like this: ‘I’m drunk and I might as well tell you, Get you ooh ooh ooh out of my head now.’” Justin will probably want to avoid listening to Selena’s new album when it drops.