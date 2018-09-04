Exclusive
Justin Bieber's Next Album Will Be A Surprise Release: He's Quietly Writing & Recording Music

Justin Bieber
Beliebers rejoice! Justin Bieber may be busy romancing his fiancée Hailey Baldwin, but we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s been spending some time in the recording studio!

Sure, Justin Bieber, 24, is tied at the hip with Hailey Baldwin, 21, these days, but he still has been making time to hit the studio and record new music! “Things for Justin right now are all about him preparing for marriage. His career is taking a bit of a backseat, but he is still interested in singing. He still has love for music, and still is recording and writing, and making sure to be a part of guest vocals on songs like he recently did with DJ Khaled, but when it comes to a new album for him, it is still further down the road, but something that will happen,” a source close to Justin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

While Bieber fans can expect to see new music from the singer down the road, they can’t mark their calendars just yet. The next album from Justin is set to be a total SURPRISE! “His intentions are to make a release of his next album a surprise so he doesn’t have to worry about meeting a release date. He enjoys what Beyonce and Eminem have done with their new music, and he wants to follow suit for his own future work,” the source added. HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment.

Justin and Hailey have been all smiles lately in photos together, and for the first time, Hailey has opened up about her highly publicized engagement to Justin. “I don’t think it’s affected me really. I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life,” she said in an interview with Stellar Magazine. Hailey also added that she is “beyond excited” to tie the knot with the Biebs. Ugh, too cute!

While Jailey haven’t set a date for their wedding yet, one thing’s for sure: It’s going to be the bash of the century. After Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, offered to pay for their big day, Justin insisted on paying for it himself.” “He’s made it clear to Hailey that money is no object and whatever she wants for the big day she can have,” a source told HollywoodLife. Well, this is one wedding we can’t wait to see!