Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin: Why He Thinks Canada Is The Perfect Place To Raise A Family

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might be leaving the States for good, and the reason will have you saying, “Aww.” The Biebs threw down big bucks for a mega-mansion in Canada with the hopes of starting a family, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Justin Bieber might be planning to move to Canada after he and fiancé Hailey Baldwin get hitched. The singer is craving a more relaxed vibe, a source revealed, and also wants to get ready to start a family in his home country. “Justin feels that Canada will be a great place to have a family because there is so little stress there for him. So much less paparazzi and he just feels more relaxed being in the country he was born in,” the source revealed. Can’t say we blame him, the couple has been constantly photographed since announcing their engagement back in July.

It would appear that Justin has babies on the brain as a reason for the possible big move. “And he would want his future family to experience the way he grew up. He thinks it would be a great thing to experience with Hailey,” the source added. If his recent real estate purchase is any indication, it looks like this may, in fact, be true. Justin bought a mansion in Ontario, Canada just last month and the lake-front property seems like an ideal location to raise a family.

We previously reported that the 9,000 square foot mansion has 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, 3 fireplaces, a game room, a movie theatre, a three-car garage, and a boathouse. Plenty of room for some mini Biebers and Baldwins! While we don’t know yet what the pair will use the home for, we do know that Hailey is eager to get married to the “No Brainer” singer. “I’m beyond excited,” Hailey told Stellar Magazine. “I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life.” We just love to see the couple so happy!