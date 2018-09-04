See Pic
Hollywood Life

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Make Out In Full View Of The World At The U.S. Open — See HOT PDA Pics

Joe Jonas & his fiancée Sophie Turner are NOT shy! The pair packed on the PDA at the U.S. Open, and it was all caught on camera. See the sizzling photo here!

As things were heating up on the courts at the 2018 U.S. Open, things were burning up in the stands as well. Spectators at the tennis tournament were treated to a spicy PDA display from none other than Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 22. The two spent Sept. 3 at the sporting event, but were more focused on each other, than the game at hand! Seriously, they were all over each other! At one point, the pair leaned in for a passionate kiss and cameras caught their tangled tongues on FULL display. Joe and Sophie had no shame!

Their appearance at the U.S. Open was actually a part of a double date, with Joe’s brother and former bandmate Kevin Jonas, as well as his wife, Danielle Jonas. In between stealing kisses, Joe and Sophie chatted with the fellow celebrity couple at their side, as they sipped beers, and cocktails. Sophie was dressed to impress in a black and white houndstooth suit, and her husband-to-be looked every bit the rockstar he is, in a Comme Des Garcons t-shirt. Kevin kept it casual in simple black pants paired with a polka-dotted button down shirt. Danielle was looking chic as ever in a pink skirt and short-sleeved blouse to match!

Joe and Sophie started dating back in 2016, and were officially engaged by October of 2017! The pair may have been all smiles at the tennis match, but as with any relationship, they have had their ups and downs. On August 16, Sophie was spotted in tears while strolling around NYC with Joe. Her man had his arm wrapped around her as he comforted her, but still, fans were quick to wonder if their relationship was on the rocks. Sophie cleared up any confusion immediately though. “Thank god I have a loving fiance. Periods are a b***h,” she wrote on Twitter at the time, blaming her tears on a simple case of PMS.

With wedding bells in their future, it looks like these two can’t keep their hands off each other! We just hope it wasn’t too awkward for their long-married pals Kevin and Danielle to sit there and witness it all!