Jim Mattis & John Kelly Reportedly Slam Trump: He’s An ‘Idiot’ & We’re In ‘Crazytown’

Famed journalist Bob Woodward claims in his new book, ‘Fear’ that Jim Mattis and John Kelly are just as frustrated with Trump as us! Find out why they’re reportedly calling him names.

Bob Woodward is one half of the Washington Post duo that helped take down former President Richard Nixon and his corrupt administration, and even he’s calling the Trump White House nuts. In his new book, Fear, the iconic journalist claims that some of the people closest to President Donald Trump, his Chief of Staff John Kelly, and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, are being driven crazy behind the scenes by his apparent inability to not understand the ramifications of nuclear war. They’ve stopped being quiet about it.

Kelly frequently loses his temper and reportedly told colleagues he thought the president was “unhinged,” Woodward writes in an excerpt from Fear run by the Washington Post. In one meeting, Kelly said of the president: “He’s an idiot. It’s pointless to try to convince him of anything. He’s gone off the rails. We’re in Crazytown. I don’t even know why any of us are here. This is the worst job I’ve ever had.”

Ouch! It gets worse from there. Woodward describes a meeting at the National Security Council in January, during which Trump repeatedly questioned Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis about why the US spends so much money and time in the Korean Peninsula. Mattis had to, painfully, tell him that the effort was “intended to prevent World War III.” “Mattis was particularly exasperated and alarmed, telling close associates that the president acted like — and had the understanding of — ‘a fifth- or sixth-grader,’” Woodward quoted Mattis as stating.

Their alleged insults echo the 2017 incident with former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Tillerson allegedly called the president a “f**king moron” after a tense meeting at the Pentagon; Trump was not present, but of course word got back to him. To make matters more awkward, Tillerson didn’t deny that he said it, simply refusing to comment, and even holding a press conference out of the blue to announce that he wouldn’t be resigning. Trump fired him five months later.

Woodward goes through a lengthy list of enemies that Trump’s continued to make within his own administration. Anyone who questions the president or disagrees with him has their own, insulting nickname. Trump reportedly mocked Attorney General Jeff Session‘s accent, saying, “This guy is mentally retarded. He’s this dumb Southerner. … He couldn’t even be a one-person country lawyer down in Alabama.” He told Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that he couldn’t trust him because he’s “too old.” Ross is eight years Trump’s senior.

Trump often mocked former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, impersonating him by puffing up his chest, and saying that he looked like a “beer salesman” in his “cheap suits.” As for former chief of staff Reince Priebus…he called Trump’s bedroom “the devil’s workshop” and early mornings, his prime tweeting time, “the witching hour.” Priebus received the nickname “little rat.”