Jason Tartick & Blake Horstmann Show Support For New Bachelor Colton: He’s A ‘Class Act’

Despite ‘Bachelor’ Nation pretty much putting Jason Tartick, Blake Horstmann and Colton Underwood in a competition to become the show’s next suitor, these guys are tighter than ever! See Jason and Blake’s reaction to the next ‘Bachelor’!

No bad blood here! — Jason Tartick, 29, and Blake Horstmann, 29, couldn’t be happier for Colton Underwood, 26, after the former NFL player was named as ABC’s next Bachelor. Jason and Blake — the first and second runner-ups on Becca Kufrin’s season — both took to social media to wish Colton well after the official announcement, September 4. Check out what they had to say, below!

“To have great friends you have to be a great friend. @coltonunderwood is a class act, generous man, and a hell of friend. So happy for you brotha! Let the Bachelor Party Planning commence!” Jason wrote alongside a photo of him sitting with Colton. Meanwhile, Blake did the same, writing that he is excited to close The Bachelor chapter of his life, before sending his support to Colton. He posted a photo not only him and Colton, but with Jason as well, at Bronco stadium.

Blake wrote: “I wanna thank you all for the support over the last few months! It has been incredibly humbling and it means the world. There really is nothing like #bachelornation. I wouldn’t change the man I am if I was the bachelor and wasn’t going to change the man I am to become the bachelor. I am excited to close this chapter and see what the future holds!”

“I have nothing but respect for these two and I wanna wish @coltonunderwood luck on his Journey. I really truly hope you find the woman you wanna spend your life with! Good luck man!” Blake added.

Colton Underwood and Jason Tartick.

Both Jason and Blake were frontrunners to become the next Bachelor, however, Colton was the end choice. He was officially named the next Bachelor during a live appearance on Good Morning America, September 4. The news came after Colton’s split with Tia Booth, which aired just one night prior on Bachelor in Paradise. The two actually split months ago when the episode was originally filmed. Tia also expressed her support for Colton on Twitter, following the news that he would be the next Bachelor.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Colton just a few weeks before he was named the new Bachelor, where he was confident about becoming the franchise’s new suitor! “It would just depend on where I’m at in my life, but I think that you can definitely find love on The Bachelor,” he told HL at the TCA summer press tour. “I would be all for it if I’m single after Paradise.” Now he’s getting his chance!