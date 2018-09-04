Halsey’s Friends Fear G-Eazy Is ‘Playing Her’ & They Expect It To End In Tears

Halsey and G-Eazy have been flaunting their (reconciled) relationship all over social media, but her friends aren’t exactly pleased! While those close to the singer hope G is ‘genuine’ this time around, they’re still worried he may play game with her…

Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 29, seem confident about giving love another try, but, it’s her friends who still hesitant about their recent reconciliation. “Halsey’s friends are definitely not as excited as she is about her getting back with G-Eazy,” a source close to the “Bad At Love” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “Although everybody hopes it works out for them most people are expecting it to end in tears.”

The insider points out that nothing has changed between the musicians for them to have gotten back together. So, they’re wondering how long this will all last. “There was a reason they split up in the first place, and nothing has really changed in the past few weeks,” the source says, adding, “So, yeah, nobody’s really thinking this is going to go the distance.”

While Halsey’s friends don’t seem too optimistic about her getting back with G-Eazy, they do want the best for her. “Hopefully they’ll prove everyone wrong though,” the pals admits. “There’s no doubting the fact that Halsey’s crazy in love with G. Let’s just hope he’s genuine about his feelings and he’s not just playing her.”

Halsey and G-Eazy dated for nearly a year before she announced their split in a note on Instagram. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time,” she wrote on July 3.

However, loyal fans who’ve been rooting for the pair got good news after the MTV Video Music Awards on August 20. Halsey and G were photographed leaving an after-party together, following the annual awards show in which G attended and Halsey did not. The singer and rapper were pictured leaving Travis Scott’s VMAs after-party at 1 OAK, where they then left in the same car around 4:40 AM.

Ever since their VMAs night out, Halsey and G have been inseparable. First, the two kissed onstage at his concert in New Jersey on Friday, August 31. Then, they continued their PDA all over Instagram, when Halsey posted two photos of the pair cozied up in their bathing suits on Sunday, September 2.