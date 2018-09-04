Farrah Abraham used Labor Day to spend mommy-daughter quality time with Sophia at a waterfall in Costa Rica! See more pics of Farrah in her hot holiday bikini, here.

Against TLC’s advice, Farrah Abraham, 27, and her daughter Sophia, 9, chased waterfalls on Labor Day! The former Teen Mom OG star shared pictures to her Instagram Story of her and Sophia giddily frolicking at the base of a majestic waterfall in Costa Rica on Sept. 3. She also posted a photo together to her Instagram feed, writing captions telling of her vacation mood like #ilovemylife and #blessed. Farrah and her daughter were not in Costa Rica alone though, as the mom also shared a group picture with friends. Farrah is really hashtag blessed — the reality television star lived it up for her Labor Day, and didn’t keep her itinerary a secret!

Earlier that day, Farrah shared a video from the balcony of Casa Ron Ron, her 4,500 square foot vacation villa. She looked out at “the whales & islands” while jumping rope in a bikini top and short shorts, and we didn’t know which view to look at — her toned derriere or the beautiful gulf of Papagayo! But her holiday festivities didn’t stop there. She also took a river tour, leaning over the edge of a boat to get scarily close-up shots of crocodiles prying raw meat from the hands of her pals! She then went for an “extreme zip-line” ride whisking among the canopy of the tropical rain forest, also posting a video of that adventure to her Instagram Story.

Farrah first shared a sneak-peek of her holiday from her stunning vacation villa on Sept. 1. She posted a video of herself submerging from an infinity pool on the deck of her villa retreat, and the overlooking view of the Papagayo Gulf’s islands were close competitors to the sexy view of Farrah in a plunging, thong-style one piece swimsuit! It’s no coincidence that Farrah has been looking especially smoking lately. As we’ve told you on July 24, she signed up to be a celebrity boxer and has been training under Jeremy Jackson — yes, Hobie from Baywatch!

Farrah has been so confident in herself as of late, she even compared herself to a certain boxing icon! “I just want to make sure I know what I’m doing and look my best. Like I’m Floyd Mayweather stepping in the ring for the women,” she told The Blast on July 23.