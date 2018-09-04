Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Feel ‘Blessed’ By Baby Gideon — Planning For Another Already?

Is one enough for Joy-Anna Duggar? After her intense C-section was featured on ‘Counting On,’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned if Joy-Anna and her hubby are planning to have more kids!

Having kids and Duggars go hand-in-hand, but after Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, spent more than 19 hours giving birth to Gideon Martin, the thought of undergoing that ordeal again could convince anyone to stop at just one. Yet, this is a Duggar we’re talking about, and as a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, there are plenty more kids in Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth’s future. “Joy-Anna was utterly exhausted following the birth,” the insider says, “and she had the added complication of a C-section to recover from — which she wasn’t planning on–but there’s where being part of a huge family really is a plus.

“Everybody came together to help out, and offer support, while Joy-Anna got her strength back and adjusted to life as a new mom,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. As for getting her strength back, it helps that her new bundle of joy is a complete angel. “Gideon is such a good baby. He was sleeping through the night from pretty much three months old, and he hardly fusses at all,” the source says. “Joy-Anna and Austin feel truly blessed.”

Will Joy-Anna and Austin be “blessed” again anytime soon? While the insider says that the couple “definitely wants a large family,” they don’t want one “on the scale of ‘Duggars large.’ “ Instead, the two would love to have just “five or six children,” the insider says, “but at the end of they day, they will be happy with whatever God gives them.”

Here’s hoping that what they’re “blessed” with is an easier delivery. Joy-Anna’s labor was so painful that she finally gave in and underwent a C-section. “I’ve seen people die,” Austin said on the Sep. 3 episode of Counting On, “but seeing my wife in pain that was pretty hard. That was the hardest.” However, judging by how happy they were to reveal baby Gideon to the world back in March, Joy-Anna and Austin might go through hell and back for their kids. Only time will tell.